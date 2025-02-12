Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Brightcove Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

BCOV opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 99.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

