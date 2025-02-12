BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in BrightView in the third quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in BrightView by 293.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in BrightView in the third quarter valued at $153,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BrightView in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in BrightView in the third quarter valued at $195,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BrightView in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BrightView from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair raised BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 29,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $476,307.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,685.24. This trade represents a 22.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BV opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.01 and a beta of 1.29.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $728.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

