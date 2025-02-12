Brokers Issue Forecasts for Targa Resources FY2024 Earnings

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $6.13 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRGP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.21.

NYSE TRGP opened at $203.33 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $87.37 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.25%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

