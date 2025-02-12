Brokers Offer Predictions for TSE:E FY2024 Earnings

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enterprise Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Enterprise Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Enterprise Group stock opened at C$2.42 on Monday. Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of C$0.80 and a 12-month high of C$2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.94.

Enterprise Group Company Profile

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

