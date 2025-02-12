Brokers Set Expectations for Galecto FY2024 Earnings

Get Galecto alerts:

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galecto in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($16.23) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Galecto’s current full-year earnings is ($15.59) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Galecto’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($11.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.77) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Galecto from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

GLTO opened at $4.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21. Galecto has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

