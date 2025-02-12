Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $64.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s previous close.

BAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $55.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $62.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

