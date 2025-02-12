BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ARR opened at $19.07 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director Stewart J. Paperin sold 24,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $466,720.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,817.14. This represents a 98.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Hain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $45,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,749.51. This represents a 26.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

