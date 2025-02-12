Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.03.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $119.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.37 and its 200-day moving average is $119.08. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $212,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,486.50. This trade represents a 14.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,167. The trade was a 9.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,250,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,737,000 after purchasing an additional 125,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,118,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,674,000 after buying an additional 277,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,324,000 after purchasing an additional 416,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,739,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,394,000 after buying an additional 20,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

