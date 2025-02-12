Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.93% from the company’s previous close.

CTC.A has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$175.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$152.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$151.60.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$158.52 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$126.25 and a 1-year high of C$169.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$157.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$154.84. The stock has a market cap of C$8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director Steve Frazier bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$152.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,397.68. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

