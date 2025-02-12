Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

CPRI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $22.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06. Capri has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $47.72.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,617,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,377,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,613,000 after purchasing an additional 151,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 39,685 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

