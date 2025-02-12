Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 317.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,623.94. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,475 shares of company stock worth $541,219 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL stock opened at $357.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $338.52 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 33.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

