Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price Down 2.3% After Insider Selling

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) shares traded down 2.3% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $125.35 and last traded at $127.21. 1,054,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,047,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.23.

Specifically, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $8,435,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,086.28. This represents a 37.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $10,596,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,487,157.93. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 441,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $53,965,221.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,981,670.76. This represents a 45.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLS. TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 2.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 50,190 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after buying an additional 30,851 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

