Centene Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 20,784 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 64% compared to the typical volume of 12,635 put options.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, Director Thomas Greco bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,712.75. This trade represents a 736.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,780. This represents a 27.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,693 shares of company stock worth $1,409,954. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 26,314,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,468,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,683,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Centene by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,768,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,255,000 after purchasing an additional 194,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,803,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,412,000 after purchasing an additional 130,895 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,126,000 after buying an additional 428,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.91.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Centene from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

