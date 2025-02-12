CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 452,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 97.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 211,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 104,453 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 92,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CEVA shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of CEVA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $759.61 million, a PE ratio of -229.63 and a beta of 1.25.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

