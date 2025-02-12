China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

