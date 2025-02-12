China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.59.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Jo-Jo Drugstores
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.