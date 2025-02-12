China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHIGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

CPHI opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.26. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

