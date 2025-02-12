China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma Stock Performance

CPHI opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.26. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

China Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.