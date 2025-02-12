Choreo LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Stride by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $139.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

