Choreo LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 685.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 93,402 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter worth about $1,209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

