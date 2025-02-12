Choreo LLC Boosts Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLJ. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,855,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 294.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 841,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 628,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 25.1% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,991,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 400,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,999,000 after acquiring an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,166,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,429,000 after buying an additional 240,254 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

