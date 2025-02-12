Choreo LLC Boosts Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cameco by 58.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,382,000 after buying an additional 1,386,639 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,478,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,386,000 after acquiring an additional 410,711 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 159,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,175,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,968,000 after purchasing an additional 187,512 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cameco by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,737,000 after purchasing an additional 664,828 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

