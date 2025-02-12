Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $114.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.99. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,225.50. The trade was a 11.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.