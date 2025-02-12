Choreo LLC Buys 689 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 435,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 52,186 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 263,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 116,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.37%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

