Choreo LLC Buys 837 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.3% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 42,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Edison International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Edison International from $87.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

