Choreo LLC Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 150.51%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.