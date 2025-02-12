Choreo LLC Purchases 353 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RGA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.31.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $196.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.38 and a 12-month high of $233.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.19 and a 200-day moving average of $217.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile



Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

