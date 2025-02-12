Choreo LLC Raises Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CERT. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Certara by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Certara by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 175,005 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 442.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP bought a new position in Certara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.57. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

