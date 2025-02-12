Choreo LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

TPH opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.64. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.24 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 77,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $3,029,583.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 708,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,724,424.85. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.