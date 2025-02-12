Choreo LLC Sells 525 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,551,000 after buying an additional 91,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,437,000 after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Matson by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,968 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 90,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,788,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson Stock Up 2.2 %

MATX stock opened at $142.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.05. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $169.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MATX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

