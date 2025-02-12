Choreo LLC Sells 59 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $217.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.33. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $169.96 and a 52 week high of $221.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

