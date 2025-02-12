Choreo LLC Sells 714 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 228,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 154,778 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 233,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JHG opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $46.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

