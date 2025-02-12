Choreo LLC Trims Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,503,000 after buying an additional 719,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,509,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,713,000 after acquiring an additional 105,062 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,155,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,199,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average is $67.97. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $72.40.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $136,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,439.07. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $1,893,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,285.15. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,084 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

