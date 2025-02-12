Choreo LLC Trims Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 23.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,632,000 after acquiring an additional 592,038 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 11,057.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 294,228 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $47,960,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,380,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,636,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on MDB. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.
MongoDB Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $286.12 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.04.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,455.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 2,581 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $604,186.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,866,352.46. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,413 shares of company stock worth $12,082,421. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
