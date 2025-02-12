Choreo LLC Trims Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $44.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.05%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

