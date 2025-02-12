CIBC Has Lowered Expectations for Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LNR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Linamar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$89.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Linamar Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$53.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.62. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. Linamar has a one year low of C$51.55 and a one year high of C$73.84.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$0.20. Linamar had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of C$2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linamar will post 11.4332724 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Linamar

In other Linamar news, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$60.01 per share, with a total value of C$3,000,500.00. Also, insider Linamar Corporation acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$945,097.50. Insiders bought a total of 90,101 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,561 over the last three months. 33.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

