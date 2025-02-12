CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Fredrik Widlund Acquires 200 Shares

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £150 ($186.78).

CLS stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £298.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 86.53. CLS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 69.70 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.40 ($1.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.42) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

We are a commercial property investment company with a £2.1bn portfolio listed on the Premium Main Market on the London Stock Exchange, specialising in future-focused office space in the UK, Germany and France. Through geographical diversification, local expertise and an active management approach, we transform office properties into sustainable, modern spaces that help our tenants’ businesses to grow.

