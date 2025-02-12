Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.30.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGTX. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 19th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BIOS Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,208,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 614,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.
