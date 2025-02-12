Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGTX. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

CGTX opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BIOS Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,208,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 614,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.