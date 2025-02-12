Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $103.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions traded as high as $87.86 and last traded at $87.88, with a volume of 525638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.96.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CTSH. Mizuho upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $400,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,052.42. This represents a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,965 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.