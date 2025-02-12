Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

TSE:CMG opened at C$10.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.56. The firm has a market cap of C$867.61 million, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$8.67 and a 52-week high of C$14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 36.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3055122 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 148,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total transaction of C$1,645,724.27. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,210 shares of company stock worth $3,533,366. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

