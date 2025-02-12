Contrasting CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) & ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA)

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) and ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCard and ZenaTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCard 7.32% 7.67% 6.34% ZenaTech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CoreCard and ZenaTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCard 0 1 0 0 2.00 ZenaTech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CoreCard currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 34.41%. Given CoreCard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CoreCard is more favorable than ZenaTech.

43.9% of CoreCard shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of CoreCard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoreCard and ZenaTech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCard $56.00 million 3.23 $3.39 million $0.49 46.68 ZenaTech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CoreCard has higher revenue and earnings than ZenaTech.

Summary

CoreCard beats ZenaTech on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. The company's software solutions allow companies to offer various types of transacting account or card issuing program, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network schemes. The company was formerly known as Intelligent Systems Corporation and changed its name to CoreCard Corporation in December 2021. CoreCard Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech, Inc., an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety. ZenaTech, Inc. was formerly known as ZenaDrone, Inc. and changed its name to ZenaTech, Inc. on October 5, 2020. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

