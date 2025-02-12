Contrasting Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Karooooo and CCC Intelligent Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karooooo 0 0 2 0 3.00 CCC Intelligent Solutions 0 2 6 0 2.75

Karooooo presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.14%. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.79%. Given CCC Intelligent Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CCC Intelligent Solutions is more favorable than Karooooo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karooooo 19.87% 30.29% 19.88% CCC Intelligent Solutions 5.02% 5.35% 3.23%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Karooooo and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Karooooo has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.7% of Karooooo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Karooooo and CCC Intelligent Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karooooo $225.29 million 6.43 $39.57 million $1.56 30.05 CCC Intelligent Solutions $866.38 million 8.23 -$92.48 million $0.02 543.77

Karooooo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CCC Intelligent Solutions. Karooooo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CCC Intelligent Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Karooooo beats CCC Intelligent Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karooooo

(Get Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics. It provides Cartrack Field Service, a software application for management of field and on site workers; Business Intelligence for high-level view of fleet statistics; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics that allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics; Protector, a safety package for consumer vehicles; and Car Watch, a mobile application that lets users track and watch their vehicles. In addition, the company offers specialist mobility solutions that include Bike Track, a GPS-based solution for commercial motorbike fleets; Credit Management that predicts payment cycles and facilitate active credit management for asset-based vehicle finance; electronic monitoring services application that allows law enforcement agencies to monitor persons of interest; and mobility and monitoring solutions, such as Carzuka, cartrack insurance agency, and on-demand rideshare taxi application, as well as smart IoT products. It provides its solutions through direct sales force to consumers and sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and other connected devices. Karooooo Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more. It offers CCC insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC casualty, CCC subrogation, and CCC claim handling; CCC repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC other ecosystem solutions, which includes CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC diagnostics service provider solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC international solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.