Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Ventum Financial

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Ventum Financial from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$6.00. Ventum Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s previous close.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.00 price target on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.73.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTS opened at C$5.40 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.88.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.04. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6884058 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp is a Canadian company building a platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT infrastructure providers that deliver best-of-breed solutions and services in the United States. The solutions provided include multi-cloud solutions, the blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling the company to address the business and IT issues that public and private-sector organizations face.

