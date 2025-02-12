Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $109,142.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,908.43. This represents a 20.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,456.65. The trade was a 68.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 427,426 shares of company stock worth $22,923,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNM opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

