Cormark Downgrades Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) to Market Perform

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$23.00. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Separately, Accountability Research decreased their price target on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VCM

Vecima Networks Trading Down 6.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE VCM opened at C$11.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.38. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of C$11.37 and a 52 week high of C$23.01. The stock has a market cap of C$282.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other Vecima Networks news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 1,600 shares of Vecima Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total transaction of C$27,840.00. Insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $25,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.