Cormark Issues Pessimistic Estimate for ATS Earnings

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATS in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ATS had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.27%.

Shares of ATS opened at $29.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. ATS has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of ATS by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ATS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 28.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

