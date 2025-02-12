Cormark Lowers Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$30.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.77% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.
