Cormark Lowers Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$30.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.77% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

ELD opened at C$20.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.84. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$13.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.32. The firm has a market cap of C$4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

