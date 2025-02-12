Cormark Lowers Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$47.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.78.

Trisura Group Stock Down 0.9 %

About Trisura Group

TSU stock opened at C$33.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 76.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.15. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$31.74 and a 1-year high of C$46.75.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

