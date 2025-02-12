Coty (NYSE:COTY) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 788997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on COTY. Barclays lowered their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Coty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Coty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 444,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Coty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Coty by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Coty by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

