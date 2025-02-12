Craig Hallum Issues Positive Forecast for Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Price

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. Astera Labs has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $228,205.53. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 248,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,588,533.45. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 197,297 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $17,857,351.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,455.48. The trade was a 96.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 846,452 shares of company stock worth $86,427,256.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in Astera Labs by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 354.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.