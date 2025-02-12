Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

CRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crescent Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 78.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,783,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,468 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 925,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 94,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 53.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,306 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the third quarter worth about $11,146,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,400,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

