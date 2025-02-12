Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGYGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

CRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crescent Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 78.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,783,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,468 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 925,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 94,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 53.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,306 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the third quarter worth about $11,146,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,400,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

