CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.20) per share and revenue of $7.29 million for the quarter.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. On average, analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,854. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.59.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

